StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

