StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $2.69 on Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $241.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,200.44 or 1.00015962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00761292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

