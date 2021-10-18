Stably USD Trading Up 19.9% Today (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded flat against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $320,907.67 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,232,396 coins and its circulating supply is 277,898 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.