Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $18.82 million and $8.54 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00089811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00378483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

