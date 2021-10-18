STAG Industrial, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 223.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

