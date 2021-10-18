Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,638 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. 102,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,610,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

