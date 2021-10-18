Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,714,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,312,000 after purchasing an additional 723,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.85. 33,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

