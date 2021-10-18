Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,612. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

