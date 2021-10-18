Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $395.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,120. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $396.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.