Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 17,434 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.57. 86,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

