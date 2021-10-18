Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,080. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

