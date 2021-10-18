Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 5.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $66,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 379,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 44,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.47. 56,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,080. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

