Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.26.

SJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ traded up C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$42.55. 181,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,911. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.95. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.95 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.