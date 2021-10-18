Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of STLJF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

