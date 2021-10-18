StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 4,135 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 220,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

