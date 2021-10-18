Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of STER stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

