Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of STER stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

