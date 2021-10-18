Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.