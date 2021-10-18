Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.