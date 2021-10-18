Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.