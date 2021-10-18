Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

