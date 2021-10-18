stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

