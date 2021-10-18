stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.