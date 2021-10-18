Steve Oblak Sells 1,345 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48.

W traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $242.33. 1,233,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average of $292.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wayfair by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

