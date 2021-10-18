Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29.
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,865. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
