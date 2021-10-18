Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,865. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

