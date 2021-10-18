Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.50 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,178 shares of company stock valued at $199,737,281 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $290.73 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.