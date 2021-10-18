Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $47.82 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 626,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

