Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,085 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

