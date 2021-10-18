Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,490 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

