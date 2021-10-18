Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 24,854 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

