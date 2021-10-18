Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $42,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

