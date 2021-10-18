Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,943 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.00. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

