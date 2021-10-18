Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $151.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

