Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.81 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

