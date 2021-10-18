Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

