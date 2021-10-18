Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,196 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $33,964,802. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

