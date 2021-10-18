Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 4,938,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,067. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,714,451 shares of company stock worth $39,657,705 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

