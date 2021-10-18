Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.99.

