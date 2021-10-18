Stipend (SPD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $257.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 46% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $396,119.08 and $257.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,028.37 or 1.00085454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.00301723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.00491365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00189008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,786,840 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

