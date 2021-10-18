Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.09

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 9369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,485 shares of company stock worth $7,128,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

