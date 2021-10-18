Stitch Fix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 18,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 8,681 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. 64,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.