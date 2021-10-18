Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,558% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,617. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

