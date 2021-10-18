Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 839 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $5.46 on Monday, hitting $100.09. 59,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

