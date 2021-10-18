Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 537% compared to the typical volume of 2,749 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ADMP traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 2,774,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

