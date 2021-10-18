Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Progenity Call Options (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 210,807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 746% compared to the average daily volume of 24,918 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

PROG traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 335,239,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486,476. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

