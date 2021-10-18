Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BorgWarner Put Options (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,402 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 900 put options.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $45,575,344,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.