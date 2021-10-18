Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 494% compared to the typical daily volume of 510 call options.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. 14,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

