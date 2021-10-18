Storj (STORJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.18 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $444.68 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

