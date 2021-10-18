STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0010

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. STRAKS has a market cap of $23,340.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

