Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $305.15. The company had a trading volume of 697,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.